Bleeding Hearts by pdulis
Photo 2237

Bleeding Hearts

The Bleeding Heart flower represents love, compassion, forgiveness, and healing in various cultures and traditions - a wonderful thing
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
