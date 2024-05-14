Sign up
Previous
Photo 2240
Sunrise Harbour
That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2605
photos
347
followers
49
following
613% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th May 2024 6:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the natural framing, the symmetry, and the sunrise light. Very nice.
May 15th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wonderful composition
May 15th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the framing a lt
May 15th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture with that framing.
May 15th, 2024
