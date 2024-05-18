Previous
Dandylion by pdulis
Dandylion

If dandelions were hard to grow, they would be most welcome on any lawn
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Exceptional clarity and pov
May 19th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger
Like your color grading
May 19th, 2024  
