Previous
Photo 2244
Dandylion
If dandelions were hard to grow, they would be most welcome on any lawn
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2609
photos
347
followers
49
following
614% complete
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th May 2024 6:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dandylion
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional clarity and pov
May 19th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like your color grading
May 19th, 2024
