Prairie Crocus Flower by pdulis
Prairie Crocus Flower

The prairie crocus has pale blue or purple flowers arising from the woody rootstock that appear very early in spring.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger
Looks like it’s dancing in the wind
May 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
I think so too, beautiful dancing flower
May 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug
I love the way you focused this.
May 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
What a beauty
May 20th, 2024  
