Praire Locus Squared by pdulis
Photo 2246

Praire Locus Squared

Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties ...
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
really cool image
May 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This really creative
May 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So artistic!
May 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I like that!
May 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this, very clever and arty . fav
May 21st, 2024  
Dianne ace
Beautiful.
May 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Elegant and yet fun too.
May 21st, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Very eye catching!
May 21st, 2024  
