Previous
Photo 2246
Praire Locus Squared
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties ...
20th May 2024
20th May 24
8
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2246
Tags
flower
,
praire
,
locus
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
really cool image
May 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This really creative
May 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So artistic!
May 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I like that!
May 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this, very clever and arty . fav
May 21st, 2024
Dianne
ace
Beautiful.
May 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Elegant and yet fun too.
May 21st, 2024
Julie Ryan
Very eye catching!
May 21st, 2024
