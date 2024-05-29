Sign up
Photo 2255
Japanese Snowbell Tree
The Japanese snowbell tree is a species of flowering plant in the family Styracaceae, native to Korea, Japan, and Southern China. This one was on a lovely property in Montclair, New Jersey.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Peter Dulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
tree
japanese
snowbell
eDorre
ace
Wonderful shot and POV
May 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
How lovely.
May 30th, 2024
