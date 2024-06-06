Previous
Sunset Kids by pdulis
Sunset Kids

The storm was moving in but that wasn't going to stop the kids from playing
6th June 2024

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
