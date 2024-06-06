Sign up
Previous
Photo 2263
Sunset Kids
The storm was moving in but that wasn't going to stop the kids from playing
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
0
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 13
6th June 2024 8:31pm
sunset
,
park
,
storm
,
aqutaine
