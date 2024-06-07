Previous
Painted Roses by pdulis
Photo 2264

Painted Roses

This gives another twist to painted flowers :)
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Lovely.
June 8th, 2024  
Was this air painted? Like it
June 8th, 2024  
Ity does indeed!
June 8th, 2024  
