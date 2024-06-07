Sign up
Previous
Photo 2264
Painted Roses
This gives another twist to painted flowers :)
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2629
photos
342
followers
49
following
620% complete
View this month »
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th June 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
painted
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
June 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Was this air painted? Like it
June 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Ity does indeed!
June 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
