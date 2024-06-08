Previous
Flowerpot Island by pdulis
Flowerpot Island

Located in the breathtaking Georgian Bay, Flowerpot Island is a true marvel of nature that promises an unforgettable experience for all who visit. Join me in Tobermory, Ontario Oct 4-6, 2024 for a unbelievable photography workshop -
https://www.peterdulisphotography.com/photography-workshops
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous capture. Love the lone figure on the rock!
June 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love the green and blue colors. FAV
June 9th, 2024  
