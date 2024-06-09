Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2266
Water Lily
Faith is like a lily, lifted high and white...
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2631
photos
342
followers
49
following
620% complete
View this month »
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th June 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lily
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely image
June 10th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Pretty. They are also blooming in Florida
June 10th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful find and colour contrast
June 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close