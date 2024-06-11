Previous
Custom Fiberglass Kayaks by pdulis
Photo 2268

Custom Fiberglass Kayaks

Femat Kayaks were made here during the 70's and the boats were built the old fashioned way with hand laid fibreglass. Like many things, they went the way of the dodo bird :)
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mark St Clair ace
I love shots of old buildings. FAV
June 12th, 2024  
