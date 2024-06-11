Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2268
Custom Fiberglass Kayaks
Femat Kayaks were made here during the 70's and the boats were built the old fashioned way with hand laid fibreglass. Like many things, they went the way of the dodo bird :)
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2633
photos
342
followers
49
following
621% complete
View this month »
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th June 2024 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abandoned
,
kayaks
,
fiberglass
Mark St Clair
ace
I love shots of old buildings. FAV
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close