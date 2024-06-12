Previous
Iphone Kids by pdulis
Iphone Kids

Do you know what my favorite part of the game is? The opportunity to play.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger ace
And such a sweet and perfect frame
June 13th, 2024  
*lynn ace
fabulous framing
June 13th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful garden
June 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Lovely garden and capture.
June 13th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
My secret garden
June 13th, 2024  
