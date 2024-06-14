Previous
Giant Onion by pdulis
Photo 2271

Giant Onion

Giant onion is a superb flower, with amazing tall flower stalks. Giant onion is possibly toxic to humans if ingested.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
