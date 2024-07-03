Sign up
Previous
Photo 2290
Fishing Day
The fishing was good; it was the catching that was bad.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 13
3rd July 2024 2:48pm
Tags
fishing
Karen
ace
It looked like it's a lot of fun, though, with this totally unique fishing vessel. An eye-catching and humorous shot.
July 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great summer capture.
July 4th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of this fun fishing experience!
July 4th, 2024
