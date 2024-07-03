Previous
Fishing Day by pdulis
Photo 2290

Fishing Day

The fishing was good; it was the catching that was bad.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

It looked like it’s a lot of fun, though, with this totally unique fishing vessel. An eye-catching and humorous shot.
July 4th, 2024  
What a great summer capture.
July 4th, 2024  
Great capture of this fun fishing experience!
July 4th, 2024  
