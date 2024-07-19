Previous
Pretty Goat by pdulis
Photo 2306

Pretty Goat

If you want to be the goat, you’ve got to climb the mountain.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Phil Howcroft ace
great eyes Peter
July 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful goat…
July 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
July 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful expression
July 19th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture of this expressive goat!
July 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful image and narrative.
July 19th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
I eat goat's cheese instead...
July 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot highlighting those eyes! I've always wondered why goats have rectangular pupils and your photo got me to look it up finally. Here's what I found... https://redwoodhill.com/stories/why-do-goats-have-rectangular-pupils#:~:text=A%20broad%20line%20of%20sight,the%20University%20of%20California%20study.
July 19th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
July 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of this cute character.
July 19th, 2024  
KV ace
That eye… this is eye-mazing.
July 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute.
July 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the blue eyes!
July 19th, 2024  
