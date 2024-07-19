Sign up
Previous
Photo 2306
Pretty Goat
If you want to be the goat, you’ve got to climb the mountain.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
13
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2671
photos
337
followers
49
following
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Views
20
Comments
13
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th July 2024 2:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
goat
Phil Howcroft
ace
great eyes Peter
July 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful goat…
July 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
July 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful expression
July 19th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of this expressive goat!
July 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful image and narrative.
July 19th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
I eat goat's cheese instead...
July 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot highlighting those eyes! I've always wondered why goats have rectangular pupils and your photo got me to look it up finally. Here's what I found...
https://redwoodhill.com/stories/why-do-goats-have-rectangular-pupils#:~:text=A%20broad%20line%20of%20sight,the%20University%20of%20California%20study.
July 19th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
July 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture of this cute character.
July 19th, 2024
KV
ace
That eye… this is eye-mazing.
July 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Too cute.
July 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the blue eyes!
July 19th, 2024
