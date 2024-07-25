Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2312
Early Morning Fishing
Some are fishing for fish - I fish for sunrise shots :)
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2677
photos
337
followers
49
following
633% complete
View this month »
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th July 2024 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
fishing
,
canoe
,
manitoulin
Barb
ace
Superb capture, Peter! And you are very successful at fishing for sunrises!
July 26th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yess
July 26th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
The water effect is wonderful as is the sunrise!
July 26th, 2024
eDorre
ace
And this is a beauty. The water texture is amazing
July 26th, 2024
mike
ace
fabulous scene
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely
July 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close