Previous
Photo 2316
Camping With a View
Bit cloudy today but warm - no complaints :)
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2681
photos
336
followers
49
following
634% complete
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
tent
,
camping
,
manitoulin
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
great leading line
July 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice natural framing
July 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love that tree!
July 30th, 2024
