Sunset Kayaking by pdulis
Sunset Kayaking

Making waves and memories, one lazy lake day at a time...
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Serene!
August 1st, 2024  
Wonderful! Great reflection...
August 1st, 2024  
