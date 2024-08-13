Previous
Lazy Days by pdulis
Photo 2331

Lazy Days

Took the ferry from Toronto to Centre Island today - wonderful views of Toronto from the island.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Nice one, especially with that orange kayak
August 14th, 2024  
Marvelous cityscape, Peter! Love the colorful kayak in the foreground and the more distant one, too!
August 14th, 2024  
