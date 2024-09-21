Previous
Bronte Lighthouse by pdulis
Photo 2370

Bronte Lighthouse

Another photo from the photo workshop I conducted in Oakville yesterday
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

*lynn ace
creative framing
September 22nd, 2024  
