Previous
Photo 2370
Bronte Lighthouse
Another photo from the photo workshop I conducted in Oakville yesterday
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2735
photos
326
followers
49
following
649% complete
View this month »
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th September 2024 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
lighthouse
,
waterfront
,
bronte
,
oakville
*lynn
ace
creative framing
September 22nd, 2024
