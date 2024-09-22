Sign up
Previous
Photo 2371
Marina
Lovely day for the 1st day of Autumn
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
marina
,
ontario
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice use of natural frame
September 23rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Still waters run deep!
September 23rd, 2024
