Previous
Autumn Days by pdulis
Photo 2372

Autumn Days

Don't you love it when your world is covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon :)
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Gorgeous color! Fav
September 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A stunning capture
September 24th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Absolutely gorgeous, love the rich colors
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
Truly gorgeous! Autumn is my favorite season!
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise