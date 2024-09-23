Sign up
Previous
Photo 2372
Autumn Days
Don't you love it when your world is covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon :)
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
4
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2737
photos
326
followers
49
following
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Tags
autumn
,
ontario
CC Folk
ace
Gorgeous color! Fav
September 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A stunning capture
September 24th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, love the rich colors
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Truly gorgeous! Autumn is my favorite season!
September 24th, 2024
