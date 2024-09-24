Sign up
Photo 2373
Fallen Leaves
Lots of rain lately bring down the leaves ...
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th September 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
rain
,
fall
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️👌
September 25th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice low pov
September 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional fall photograph
September 25th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Hope he didn’t run over you! Great POVV.
September 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific low POV.
September 25th, 2024
