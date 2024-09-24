Previous
Fallen Leaves by pdulis
Photo 2373

Fallen Leaves

Lots of rain lately bring down the leaves ...
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
September 25th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice low pov
September 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional fall photograph
September 25th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Hope he didn’t run over you! Great POVV.
September 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific low POV.
September 25th, 2024  
