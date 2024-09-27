Sign up
Previous
Photo 2376
Lily Pond Frog
Life is more colorful when you’re a frog swimming in a pond.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
frog
,
lily
,
pond
Suzanne
ace
Nice edit!
September 28th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Love your photo paired with your quote!
September 28th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful rainbow of colors.
September 28th, 2024
