Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2377
Center of Attention
Ducks never worry about the future, they just enjoy the present
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2742
photos
326
followers
49
following
651% complete
View this month »
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th September 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
pond
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beautiful spot!
September 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close