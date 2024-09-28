Previous
Center of Attention by pdulis
Photo 2377

Center of Attention

Ducks never worry about the future, they just enjoy the present
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful spot!
September 29th, 2024  
