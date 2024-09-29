Previous
Egyptian Papyrus Plant
Egyptian Papyrus Plant

The Egyptian Papyrus plant grows in the wilds of the Egyptian Delta. Stalks reached up to 16 feet tall ending in small brown flowers which often bore fruit.
Peter Dulis


Jane Pittenger
16’!!! Amazing to imagine
September 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Looks like a bouquet. Beautiful plant.
September 30th, 2024  
