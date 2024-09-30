Sign up
Previous
Photo 2379
Stormy Seas
Tomorrow may be fair, however stormy the sky of today...
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2744
photos
325
followers
49
following
651% complete
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th September 2024 12:24pm
Tags
sea
,
lake
,
stormy
,
ontario
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 1st, 2024
Marj
Captivating! The contrast between the stormy cloudy sky and sun shining through is dramatic. The sailboat and rough waves introduces the adventure of the lake.
October 1st, 2024
