Previous
Stormy Seas by pdulis
Photo 2379

Stormy Seas

Tomorrow may be fair, however stormy the sky of today...
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
October 1st, 2024  
Marj
Captivating! The contrast between the stormy cloudy sky and sun shining through is dramatic. The sailboat and rough waves introduces the adventure of the lake.
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise