Previous
Photo 2380
Sponge Bob + Friends
The gangs all here ...
(found these characters along a fairy like walk through the forest close by)
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
4
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 13
1st October 2024 4:10pm
bob
sponge
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a cute find and great capture.
October 2nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
Great find.
October 2nd, 2024
Rick
Great find and capture.
October 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
I used to see these kinds of painted rocks on many of our paths during the covid lockdown. They always make me smile.
October 2nd, 2024
