Sponge Bob + Friends by pdulis
Photo 2380

Sponge Bob + Friends

The gangs all here ...
(found these characters along a fairy like walk through the forest close by)
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute find and great capture.
October 2nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great find.
October 2nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
October 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I used to see these kinds of painted rocks on many of our paths during the covid lockdown. They always make me smile.
October 2nd, 2024  
