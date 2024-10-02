Previous
Lonely Willow by pdulis
Lonely Willow

The willow is a waning tree, not strong like the oak, but able to bend and sway with the breezes of life.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
The trunk looks like it has quite a long story to tell. Love the comp and the beautiful water and tree.
October 3rd, 2024  
What a beautiful tree
October 3rd, 2024  
Love the willow
October 3rd, 2024  
Beautiful composition and capture.
October 3rd, 2024  
