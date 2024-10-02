Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2381
Lonely Willow
The willow is a waning tree, not strong like the oak, but able to bend and sway with the breezes of life.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2746
photos
323
followers
49
following
652% complete
View this month »
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th September 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
willow
Shutterbug
ace
The trunk looks like it has quite a long story to tell. Love the comp and the beautiful water and tree.
October 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
What a beautiful tree
October 3rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love the willow
October 3rd, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful composition and capture.
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close