Photo 2383
Bronte Light Tower
The clouds have been pretty incredible the last few days
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th October 2024 11:34am
Tags
park
,
lake
,
ontario
,
waterfront
,
bronte
