Cottage Northern Lights by pdulis
Photo 2389

Cottage Northern Lights

Another great night to witnesses God's creative work ...
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Allison Williams
Spectacular!
October 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
So beautiful.
October 12th, 2024  
Barb
The work of the Master Artist! Love it!
October 12th, 2024  
