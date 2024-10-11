Sign up
Previous
Photo 2389
Cottage Northern Lights
Another great night to witnesses God's creative work ...
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
3
3
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th October 2024 10:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
cottage
,
aurora
,
borealis
,
balsam
Allison Williams
Spectacular!
October 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
So beautiful.
October 12th, 2024
Barb
The work of the Master Artist! Love it!
October 12th, 2024
