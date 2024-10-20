Sign up
Previous
Photo 2398
Sunlite Grasses
As the lazy days of summer and fall come to an end, we find ourselves reflecting on the warmth of those golden moments and the wonderful opportunities we had to capture their beauty before they slipped away.....
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2763
photos
323
followers
48
following
656% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th October 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sun
,
lite
,
grasses
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture. Nice lighting.
October 21st, 2024
