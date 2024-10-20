Previous
Sunlite Grasses by pdulis
Photo 2398

Sunlite Grasses

As the lazy days of summer and fall come to an end, we find ourselves reflecting on the warmth of those golden moments and the wonderful opportunities we had to capture their beauty before they slipped away.....
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Beautiful capture. Nice lighting.
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise