Previous
A Man & His Dog by pdulis
Photo 2408

A Man & His Dog

Just a lazy day in Autumn watching the swans
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
What a lovely scene
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise