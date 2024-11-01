Previous
Bicycle by pdulis
Photo 2410

Bicycle

Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle I want to ride my bicycle ...
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~ ace
Yes!
November 2nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the deep rich colours here.
November 2nd, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice colouration
November 2nd, 2024  
