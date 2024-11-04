Previous
Rattray Board Walk by pdulis
Photo 2413

Rattray Board Walk

A Local Gem - Rattray Marsh features a shale beach and pedestrian boardwalks overlooking natural wetlands. It's the last remaining lakefront marsh between Toronto and Burlington
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great pov!
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective
November 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the long wooden boardwalk and the mackerel sky.
November 5th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Like the complementary colours
November 5th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Good leading lines and sky
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise