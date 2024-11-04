Sign up
Previous
Photo 2413
Rattray Board Walk
A Local Gem - Rattray Marsh features a shale beach and pedestrian boardwalks overlooking natural wetlands. It's the last remaining lakefront marsh between Toronto and Burlington
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
5
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2778
photos
323
followers
48
following
661% complete
View this month »
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marsh
,
rattray
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov!
November 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
November 5th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the long wooden boardwalk and the mackerel sky.
November 5th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Like the complementary colours
November 5th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Good leading lines and sky
November 5th, 2024
