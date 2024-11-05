Previous
Blue Morning by pdulis
Photo 2414

Blue Morning

Blue morning, blue day, won't you see things my way? Blue morning, can't you see what your love has done to me?
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the pov and the framing.
November 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb colors, composition and subject!
November 6th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great framing and nice cloudscape.
November 6th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
November 6th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
super edit
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise