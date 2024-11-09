Previous
CN Tower by pdulis
CN Tower

Here's our infamous CN Tower shot from my car with the sun roof open :)
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
Great POV for this night view!
November 10th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Great pov
November 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cool composition
November 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp and the vibrant colors.
November 10th, 2024  
