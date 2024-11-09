Sign up
Photo 2418
CN Tower
Here's our infamous CN Tower shot from my car with the sun roof open :)
9th November 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th November 2024 5:47pm
tower
toronto
cn
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great POV for this night view!
November 10th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Great pov
November 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cool composition
November 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and the vibrant colors.
November 10th, 2024
