Abstract M City by pdulis
Abstract M City

M City has defined the future of downtown living in Mississauga, Canada
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
So cool! Lines and POV
November 14th, 2024  
Terrific
November 14th, 2024  
