Previous
Photo 2423
I'm Too Cute
And I love walnuts :)
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2788
photos
325
followers
48
following
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th November 2024 2:04pm
squirrel
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, looks well fed!
November 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Portly little fella!
November 15th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
He’s adorable!
November 15th, 2024
