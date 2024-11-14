Previous
I'm Too Cute by pdulis
Photo 2423

I'm Too Cute

And I love walnuts :)
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, looks well fed!
November 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Portly little fella!
November 15th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
He’s adorable!
November 15th, 2024  
