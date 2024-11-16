Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2425
Abstract-Absolute
Architectural Abstracts
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2790
photos
325
followers
48
following
664% complete
View this month »
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th November 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architectural
,
abstracts
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fantastic repetition of shapes and tones!
November 17th, 2024
*lynn
ace
great abstract for sure!
November 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Nice
November 17th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Amazing
November 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close