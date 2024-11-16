Previous
Abstract-Absolute by pdulis
Photo 2425

Abstract-Absolute

Architectural Abstracts
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Fantastic repetition of shapes and tones!
November 17th, 2024  
great abstract for sure!
November 17th, 2024  
Nice
November 17th, 2024  
Amazing
November 17th, 2024  
