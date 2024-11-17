Sign up
Photo 2426
Lakeside Gazebo
So lovely was the loneliness of a wild lake.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2791
photos
325
followers
48
following
664% complete
View this month »
Views
21
Comments
6
6
Fav's
4
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th November 2024 4:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cloudy
,
lake
,
mississauga
,
ontario
,
lakeside
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely curved line of the stone wall there.
November 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful composition!
November 18th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Does look lonely and cold.
November 18th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful fall scenery
November 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Such a beautiful capture and scenery.
November 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition
November 18th, 2024
