Previous
Watching the Wheels ... by pdulis
Photo 2427

Watching the Wheels ...

I'm just sittin' here watchin' the wheels go round and round - I really love to watch them roll ...
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great B&W series
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact