Photo 2427
Watching the Wheels ...
I'm just sittin' here watchin' the wheels go round and round - I really love to watch them roll ...
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2792
photos
325
followers
48
following
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th November 2024 1:40pm
Tags
abstract
,
tower
,
architectural
,
absolute
Corinne C
ace
Great B&W series
November 19th, 2024
