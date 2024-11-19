Previous
Abstract-M-City by pdulis
Abstract-M-City

Another incredible architecture building in Mississauga, Ontario
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Amazing abstract and building
November 20th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous
November 20th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Keeps me looking
November 20th, 2024  
Rick ace
Still trying to figure those out.
November 20th, 2024  
