Previous
Photo 2428
Abstract-M-City
Another incredible architecture building in Mississauga, Ontario
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2793
photos
325
followers
48
following
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th November 2024 2:17pm
Tags
abstract
,
architecture
,
mississauga
Corinne C
ace
Amazing abstract and building
November 20th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous
November 20th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Keeps me looking
November 20th, 2024
Rick
ace
Still trying to figure those out.
November 20th, 2024
