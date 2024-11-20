Previous
Absolutely by pdulis
Photo 2429

Absolutely

Marilynn Monroe
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love it
November 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous
November 21st, 2024  
L. H. ace
SPECTACULAR!
November 21st, 2024  
julia ace
amazing architecture shot.
November 21st, 2024  
eDorre ace
Terrific! Love this series
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact