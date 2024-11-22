Previous
Louisianna Swamp by pdulis
Photo 2430

Louisianna Swamp

Trip today let to a boat ride through the Louisianna swamp
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
