Previous
Photo 2432
Hair cut day
Barbers are like bartenders—they hear all, but what happens in the barber chair stays in the barber chair!” – Kevin Hart
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2797
photos
326
followers
49
following
666% complete
View this month »
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st November 2024 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hair
,
cut
