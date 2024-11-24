Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
New Orleans Jazz
This trumpet player looked a bit like a chipmunk I fed in our back yard :)
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2798
photos
325
followers
49
following
Rick
ace
Great shot. That really made me laugh. Does look like the chipmunk with the jaws filled.
November 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great candid...Seems like those cheeks are creating airflow :).
November 25th, 2024
