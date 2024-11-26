Previous
New Oreans Sunset by pdulis
New Oreans Sunset

We took the ferry to the other side of the Mississippi River to get to wonderful sunset over New Orleans
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
