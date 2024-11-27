Previous
Color Palettes of New Orleans by pdulis
Color Palettes of New Orleans

Rows of technicolor homes might not suit every city but New Orleans has always embraced painting its Victorians and shotgun-style homes in a rainbow of shades.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Elisa Smith ace
Loving all that colour.
November 28th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
The colors complement each other nicely
November 28th, 2024  
