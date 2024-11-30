Previous
Swamp Racoon by pdulis
Photo 2439

Swamp Racoon

On our New Orleans swamp tour, the captain had racoon friends in the swamp forest and they came out when he called their name. I think they liked the treats he brought :)
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
